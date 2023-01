TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Dance Factory, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, held their winter recital Saturday evening at The Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Dancers ranged in ages from 8 years to 18 years old.

Dance routines included,

Shut it Down

Shades

Lady M

Another Cha Cha

Trust

Just Watch Me

Baby I’m a Star

Missy

Loyalty

and more

The Dance Factory strives to create an exciting, educational, artistic environment where children, ages 18 months to adult, learn the art of dance and expression.