TOPEKA (KSNT) – The longest-running play in Topeka theater history, Dale Easton’s “The Drunkard,”

opens Friday, July 8 for its 915th performance.

“I’ve been playing the drunkard for the last 22 years, but I’m getting old, so we are alternating the character between me and Shawn Trimble,” said Philip Grecian “I’ve been in this play since 1963.”

The 2022 season of Dale Easton’s The Drunkard is the result of a collaboration between ARTS, Inc. and VFW Philip Billard Post 1650.

“The Drunkard” is complete with villains, heroines, live ragtime piano and spirited hissing and booing from the audience. “The Drunkard” was adapted from a 19th-Century straight-up temperance play but skews the once-serious theater piece from its anti-liquor stance into an “over the top” satire that mocks both temperance and melodrama acting.

The play will run on Friday and Saturday nights through July 30 at the VFW Philip Billard Post 1650, 3110 S.W. Huntoon. Tickets are $15 at the door, if available. In 2021, the shows all sold out in advance.