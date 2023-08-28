TOPEKA (KSNT) – New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana Ave., held a rally to commemorate the March on Washington held on this date, August 28, 1963. Kevin Willmott, award-winning American film director and screenwriter was a special guest for the 60 year anniversary celebration.

“We need all of us to be Martin Luther King. It’s not so much about a leader,” Willmott said. “There are a lot of great leaders right now. It’s really about watch one of us being aware of what’s going on and doing their part to try to move things forward.”

“We’ve learned a lot,” Willmott said. “We’ve come a long way, but we still have a ways to go though.”

“Tonight’s event is a commemoration of the march in 1963. We have on our program, keynote speaker, Kevin Willmott,” Pamela Johnson-Betts, co-organizer for tonight’s event said. We also have three ministers, one to give the invocation and one to do the benediction and a host of singers that will give some entertainment.”

Tonight’s speakers include:

Invocation – Rev. Shirley Heermance, Pastor of St. Mark’s A.M.E. Church

Singers – Dr. Beryl New, Sharisse Verser and Janel Johnson

Remarks – Delmar White, Pastor New Mount Zion Missionary Church

Keynote Speaker – Kevin Willmont

Benediction – Tobias Schlingensiepen, Sr. Pastor First Congregational Church

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, also known as the March on Washington, was held in Washington, D.C., on August 28, 1963. The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African Americans. At the march, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial, delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech in which he called for an end to racism. It has been estimated, 250,000 people were in attendance. The march was one of the largest political rallies for human rights in United States history and is credited with helping to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It preceded the Selma Voting Rights Movement.

Willmott is known for work focusing on black issues including writing and directing Ninth Street, The Confederate States of America and Bunker Hill. Willmott grew up in Junction City, Kansas, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Drama from Marymount College. He currently resides in Lawrence, Kan. and teaches film at Kansas University.