TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Pennant restaurant in downtown Topeka is celebrating its 5th anniversary Saturday with a block party.

“It’s been an amazing five years,” Tyler Krentz, The Pennant service manager, said. “I’ve really gotten to see downtown Topeka develop and seeing how bringing the Pennant in has helped downtown. It takes a lot of dedication, but mostly it’s the support from the community. The fact that everyone has been coming downtown and supporting us for the last five years has kept us going.”

The Pennant blocked off Kansas Avenue in downtown Topeka and held a free block party with food trucks, live bands (Aaron Kamm and the One Drops and Mike Babb’s Band), the Topeka High drum line and plenty of vendors to buy souvenirs and other items from.

The Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave., opened on March 16, 2018, in the midst of March Madness, the Topeka St. Patrick’s Day Parade and spring break. As a result, it served more than 2,000 people in its first three days. The Pennant offers a retro game room, bowling alley, beer garden and a new-age diner.

The game room offers more than 50 vintage arcade games including Pac-Man, Galaga, Pole Position, Skee-Ball and a bowling alley.