TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre’s latest play “The Play That Goes Wrong” is a farce of comedies.

Broadwaygoes.com explains the play is about, “The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous”. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

This play is one laugh after another when Robert (Dylan Hart) finds Jonathan (Dusty Nichols) murdered on the couch. Inspector Carter (Jeff Boyer) bumbles and stumbles over himself trying to solve the murder.

Authors note:

The cast and crew of Topeka Civic Theatre have not disappointed with this play. You will be on the edge of your seat with laughter. This is truly one of their best productions to date. Well worth your time.

Cast:

Trevor – Steven Stanek

Chris / Inspector Carter – Jeff Boyer

Max / Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener – Jason Smith

Robert / Thomas Claymoore – Dylan Hart

Sandra / Florence Claymoore – Kristin Ross

Dennis / Perkins – DJ Canfield

Jonathan / Charles Haversham – Dusty Nichols

Annie – Melissa Boyer

Dates and times:

Jan. 20 – 7:30 p.m

Jan. 21 – 7:30 p.m

Jan. 27 – 7:30 p.m

Jan. 28 – 7:30 p.m

Jan. 29 – 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 3 – 7:30 p.m

Feb. 4 – 7:30 p.m

Feb. 5 – 2:00 p.m.

Feb. 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 10 – 7:30 p.m

Feb. 11 – 7:30 p.m

Click here for tickets.