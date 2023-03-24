TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Senior Class Comedy troupe performed its zany, funny and unpredictable comedy skits Friday evening in the Old Father Theatre at the Topeka Civic Theatre.

The Senior Class is celebrating 25 years as TCT’s “mature” improvisational Comedy Company.

This skit portrays a cell phone misunderstanding between two men in the restroom.

The Senior Class is a zany troupe of comedians made up entirely of actors in the Topeka community who are over 55 years old. This group defines life in the golden years as a terrifically fun-filled trip!

The next performance for the Senior Class is Friday, April 28 at 7:00 pm in the Old Father Theatre.