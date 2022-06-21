TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their June Business Unwind networking event Tuesday afternoon at the newly renovated St. Joseph Lofts.

“Business Unwind is a monthly networking event put on by the Greater Topeka Partnership,” said Delainey Williams, Greater Topeka Partnership event manager. “Each month we select a business that is a member of the partnership as a host and they use their location to provide a space for our members to network. Tonight we are at the Arts & Craftsman Workshop and the newly renovated St. Joseph Lofts.”

The St. Joseph Lofts include:

11 lofts

725 – 1,117 square feet

Very High Ceilings with Skylights

Wood flooring

Large windows

Custom kitchen cabinets

Kitchen appliances include: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and built-in Microwave Oven

Clothes washer and dryer also included

High Efficiency Central heating and air

Unique light fixtures

gated parking space with each loft

Tuesday’s Business Unwind also included the business next door, Arts & Craftsman Workshop. The ACW opened in March of 2019 and provides space, equipment and resources for Topeka’s creative community. ACW was launched by Deborah and David Corr.

ACW is partnered with Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library to provide programming around Teen STEM and STEAM content, such as robotics, coding, programming and more. In addition to our programs for youth, we also frequently host events such as Shopbot Classes and Acrylic Pour Classes.