TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held their June Business Unwind networking event Tuesday afternoon at the newly renovated St. Joseph Lofts.
“Business Unwind is a monthly networking event put on by the Greater Topeka Partnership,” said Delainey Williams, Greater Topeka Partnership event manager. “Each month we select a business that is a member of the partnership as a host and they use their location to provide a space for our members to network. Tonight we are at the Arts & Craftsman Workshop and the newly renovated St. Joseph Lofts.”
The St. Joseph Lofts include:
- 11 lofts
- 725 – 1,117 square feet
- Very High Ceilings with Skylights
- Wood flooring
- Large windows
- Custom kitchen cabinets
- Kitchen appliances include: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and built-in Microwave Oven
- Clothes washer and dryer also included
- High Efficiency Central heating and air
- Unique light fixtures
- gated parking space with each loft
Tuesday’s Business Unwind also included the business next door, Arts & Craftsman Workshop. The ACW opened in March of 2019 and provides space, equipment and resources for Topeka’s creative community. ACW was launched by Deborah and David Corr.
ACW is partnered with Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library to provide programming around Teen STEM and STEAM content, such as robotics, coding, programming and more. In addition to our programs for youth, we also frequently host events such as Shopbot Classes and Acrylic Pour Classes.