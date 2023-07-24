TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Tee Box, 906 S. Kansas Ave. held a private cocktail hour Monday evening that included a Doc Swinson Bourbon tasting after dinner.

“We have four indoor golf bays, a bar and restaurant. The bar and restaurant are open all the time. The golf simulations are great for the avid golfer, the non golfers, and family time. We try to have different events throughout the year. On a monthly basis, we like to have a spirit tasting, wine tasting, and a tap takeover. Tonight’s tasting is with Doc Swinson Bourbon out of Ferndale, Washington.” Jacob King, co-owner of The Tee Box

According to the Doc Swinson website, “The Doc Swinson’s Bourbon Collection has grown into a unique and extremely rare, collection of American whiskies. Each whiskey is personally tasted by the owners of Doc Swinson’s. Doc Swinson’s is a Non-Distiller Producer (NDP) located in Washington state. Their goal is to source the best whiskies they can find and either finish them in various casks or bottle them up, untouched, at cask strength.”

The Tee Box is equipped with four state-of-the-art TrackMan golf simulation bays that enable players to golf anywhere, anytime. TrackMan golf simulates some of the best golf courses in the world.

The Tee Box serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for all patrons, whether golfing or not. The menu was carefully designed to offer a quick bite for Downtown workers on break or a dine-in experience that makes for a memorable night out.

Monday’s dinner event featured a Maple Bourbon Bacon Salad, Smoked Brisket with a Doc Swinson Bourbon Sauce. The Doc Swinson bourbon tasting included Blenders Cut Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Alter Ego Triple Cask, Exploratory Cask Tawny Port, and Alter Ego Solera Method (Rye).

Click here for tee times, menus and more.

