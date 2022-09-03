TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center gave visitors a wildly artistic experience on Saturday.

Ballet Midwest, Inc., along with many of Topeka’s favorite entertainers, were at the zoo for the second annual Wildly Creative: Arts with the Animals.

With regular zoo admission, visitors enjoyed special performances, craft activities and a scavenger hunt throughout the zoo.



“We wanted to create an event that would give young children an introduction to ballet and other performing arts that doesn’t require them to sit still and be indoors,” says Lacee Sandgren, Artistic Director of Ballet Midwest. “The zoo provides the perfect environment for children to do more than just watch the dancers but to also interact with them and see their costumes up close.”



Children and adults enjoyed seeing Ballet performances from The Firebird, Odette and Odile, the black and white swans from Swan Lake , White Cat and Puss-n-Boots, and the Lilac Fairy all presented at Camp Cowabunga.



Kyler Carpenter, a popular Topeka musician, encouraged all to join him in song and dance during his performance, and magician Curtis Sneden dazzled with illusions.



