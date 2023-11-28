TOPEKA (KSNT) – The VA of Eastern Kansas in Topeka held a National Caregiver summit Tuesday in Memorial Union on Washburn University’s campus.

November is National Family Caregiver Month and the VA wants to connect with caregivers. The resource fair allowed caregivers to communicate and meet with community and VA partners to explore resources and support systems.

“We are celebrating caregivers and we wanted to have an opportunity to interface with them, connect them to our community partners and celebrate them and all they do for their veterans,” said Jennifer Molleker, Caregiver Support manager for VA of Eastern Kansas.

The goals of this year’s summit include,

Raise awareness of family caregiver issues

Celebrate the efforts of family caregivers

Educate family caregivers about self-identification

Increase support for family caregivers

Reduce feelings of isolation

“Our Caregiver Support is a broad program,” said Dr. Michael Leeson, chief of staff of the VA of Eastern Kansas. “We can provide a lot of services, but a lot of our veterans need intensive support in their homes. Their caregivers are typically family members, which is a tremendous benefit for the veterans, but we also recognize it can be a big stress for the caregiver. The Caregiver Support Program allows us to offer support to those caregivers.”

The summit explored the importance of respite, the health and wellbeing impact of taking a break and self-care for caregivers. The VA Eastern KS Caregiver Support Team discussed what the VA and community offers caregivers to support their needs.