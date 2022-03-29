TOPEKA (KSNT) -March 29th is designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day and marks the point when the last United States troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in 1973.

The VA of Eastern Kansas held a recognition ceremony Tuesday morning to honor those that served in the Vietnam War.

Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla read a proclamation declaring March 29th, 2022, Vietnam Veterans Day in Topeka. Michelle Sweeney, Outreach Coordinator at VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare Systems Colmery – O’Neil Medical Center, was emcee for the morning event.

Per the latest data from 2018, there were 68,857 Vietnam Era Veterans living in Kansas. There are 627 Kansans with their names engraved on the black granite wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Learn more at: www.vietnamwar50th.com

9,087,000 military personnel served on active duty during the Vietnam Era (Aug. 5th, 1964 – May 7th, 1975).

8,744,000 GIs were on active duty during the war (Aug. 5th, 1964 – March 28th, 1973).

2,709,918 Americans served in Vietnam , this number represents 9.7% of their generation.

3,403,100 (Including 514,300 offshore) personnel served in the broader Southeast Asia Theater ( Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, flight crews based in Thailand, and sailors in adjacent South China Sea waters).

2,594,000 personnel served within the borders of South Vietnam (Jan. 1, 1965 – March 28th, 1973). Another 50,000 men served in Vietnam between 1960 and 1964.

Of the 2.6 million, between 1-1.6 million (40-60%) either fought in combat, provided close support or were at least fairly regularly exposed to enemy attack.

7,484 women (6,250 or 83.5% were nurses) served in Vietnam

58,202 soldiers died during the Vietnam War including 627 from Kansas. The war took place from August 5th, 1964, and officially ended on April 30th, 1975.

Photos are from Tuesday’s ceremony at the VA of Eastern Kansas, Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Gage Park, Washburn University Veterans Memorial, Museum of the Kansas National Guard and the Moving Wall (2014).