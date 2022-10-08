TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St., held their 2nd annual fall festival on Saturday.

The festival included, live music, a craft & vendor fair, Health & Wellness Fair, and food trucks, plus kids games and activities.

Dozens of local businesses, non-profits & churches operated games & activities such as face painting, craft stations, baked goods, photo booth, information booths, food service, health screenings & demonstrations, inflatables, petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, cake walks, and more.

