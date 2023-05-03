TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Evergy Plaza Live @ Lunch concert series features local talent Colin Nichols.

Nichols, a Topeka native, brings a mix of blues, folk and country to the stage.

Food trucks for today’s concert include,

Cooking with Mike

Poppin Squeeze

JLG Mexi-Q

The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.

Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert will be the Paradize Band with Tod’s BBQ, Poppin Squeeze and Taqueria Mexico Lindo for lunch.

KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Live @ Lunch Concert Series