TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Evergy Plaza Live @ Lunch concert series features local talent Colin Nichols.
Nichols, a Topeka native, brings a mix of blues, folk and country to the stage.
Food trucks for today’s concert include,
- Cooking with Mike
- Poppin Squeeze
- JLG Mexi-Q
The concert series is a lunchtime opportunity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday from April through September, providing live music and food trucks.
Next week’s Live @ Lunch concert will be the Paradize Band with Tod’s BBQ, Poppin Squeeze and Taqueria Mexico Lindo for lunch.
KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Live @ Lunch Concert Series