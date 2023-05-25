TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the local classic rock band The Bash. Thursday’s Eats & Beats also included a car show. Food Trucks included:
- Burger Bus
- Dj’s Catering
- JLG Mexi-Q
- Bobby’s Food Co.
- Poppin Mini’s
- Pineapple Dream
- Poppin Squeeze
The next Eats & Beats is scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. with Wilder Horses and these food trucks:
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Burger Bus
- Saucy Wrap Shack
- Oleander Cafe
- Poppin Squeeze
- Manila Snow Cone
- Cocktails by Mac
KSNT is a proud sponsor of Eats & Beats.