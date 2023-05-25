TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the local classic rock band The Bash. Thursday’s Eats & Beats also included a car show. Food Trucks included:

  • Burger Bus
  • Dj’s Catering
  • JLG Mexi-Q
  • Bobby’s Food Co.
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Poppin Squeeze

The next Eats & Beats is scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. with Wilder Horses and these food trucks:

  • Taqueria Mexico Lindo
  • Burger Bus
  • Saucy Wrap Shack
  • Oleander Cafe
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Manila Snow Cone
  • Cocktails by Mac

KSNT is a proud sponsor of Eats & Beats.