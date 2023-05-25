TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the local classic rock band The Bash. Thursday’s Eats & Beats also included a car show. Food Trucks included:

Burger Bus

Dj’s Catering

JLG Mexi-Q

Bobby’s Food Co.

Poppin Mini’s

Pineapple Dream

Poppin Squeeze

The next Eats & Beats is scheduled for Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. with Wilder Horses and these food trucks:

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Burger Bus

Saucy Wrap Shack

Oleander Cafe

Poppin Squeeze

Manila Snow Cone

Cocktails by Mac

