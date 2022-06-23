TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza continued their Thursday evening Eats & Beats concerts series with singer/songwriter, Jelly Rose, from Olathe, Kansas.

Jelly Rose and her five-piece band play original songs from rock, pop, R&B, gospel, country and jazz. Food trucks included, Poppin Minis, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze and Manila’s Snow Cone

Coming up soon for Eats & Beats:

June 30, Switch in Time

Food trucks: JLG Mexi-Q, Pineapple Dream, PWA Islander, Taqueria Mexico Lindo, It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery, Poppin Squeeze, & Oleander Café

Eats & Beats is presented by Envista Credit Union.