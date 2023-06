TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday nights Eats and Beats concert at Evergy Plaza featured, Wilder Horses an 80-90’s Country band from Bern Kansas.

Food trucks for the evening concert include:

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Burger Bus

Saucy Wrap Shack

Oleander Cafe

Poppin Squeeze

Manila Snow Cone

Cocktails by Mac

And Essential Henna by V.

Next Thursday’s Eats & beats will be, the rock band Undercover with food trucks:

Boxer Q BBQ

Poppin Mini’s

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Cooking with Mike

Pineapple Dream

Flavor Wagon

El Cafecito

Cocktails by Mac

Thursday night Eats and Beats Concerts are presented by Envista Credit Union with media sponsors KSNT and CUMULUS.