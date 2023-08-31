TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured Topeka’s Reggae band Soul Rebel and the Beast.

Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series runs through Sept. 14 at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday’s Eats & Beats also included a car show and the following food trucks:

Dj’s Catering

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Poppin Squeeze

Saucy Wrap Shack

Brew Bank

The next Eats and Beats concert at Evergy Plaza is on Sept. 14 featuring Mark and the Sharks and these food trucks: