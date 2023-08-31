TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured Topeka’s Reggae band Soul Rebel and the Beast.

Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series runs through Sept. 14 at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday’s Eats & Beats also included a car show and the following food trucks:

  • Dj’s Catering
  • Taqueria Mexico Lindo
  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Saucy Wrap Shack
  • Brew Bank

The next Eats and Beats concert at Evergy Plaza is on Sept. 14 featuring Mark and the Sharks and these food trucks:

  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Dj’s Catering
  • Burger Bus
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • Manilla Snow Cone
  • Brew Bank