TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday night’s Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured Topeka’s Reggae band Soul Rebel and the Beast.
Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats concert series runs through Sept. 14 at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday’s Eats & Beats also included a car show and the following food trucks:
- Dj’s Catering
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Poppin Squeeze
- Saucy Wrap Shack
- Brew Bank
The next Eats and Beats concert at Evergy Plaza is on Sept. 14 featuring Mark and the Sharks and these food trucks:
- Poppin Squeeze
- Dj’s Catering
- Burger Bus
- Poppin Mini’s
- Manilla Snow Cone
- Brew Bank