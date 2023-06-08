TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Envista Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the Undercover Band.

Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats Concerts are every Thursday evening in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Undercover is a group of 5 career musicians that play music from the 80’s. They play in Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence.

Band members include:

Lead Vocals – Jayme Malsom

Keyboard/Vocals – Missy Kimble

Bass/Vocals – Daniel Rhoads

Drums – Erik Haden

Guitar- David Lee Holland

Food trucks include:

Boxer Q BBQ

Poppin Mini’s

Taqueria Mexico Lindo

Cooking with Mike

Pineapple Dream

Flavor Wagon

El Cafecito

Up next for Envista Eats & Beats is Stranded in the City on Thursday, June 15, 6:30p.m.

With: