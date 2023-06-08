TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Envista Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the Undercover Band.
Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats Concerts are every Thursday evening in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Undercover is a group of 5 career musicians that play music from the 80’s. They play in Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence.
Band members include:
- Lead Vocals – Jayme Malsom
- Keyboard/Vocals – Missy Kimble
- Bass/Vocals – Daniel Rhoads
- Drums – Erik Haden
- Guitar- David Lee Holland
Food trucks include:
- Boxer Q BBQ
- Poppin Mini’s
- Taqueria Mexico Lindo
- Cooking with Mike
- Pineapple Dream
- Flavor Wagon
- El Cafecito
Up next for Envista Eats & Beats is Stranded in the City on Thursday, June 15, 6:30p.m.
With:
- Poppin Squeeze
- Poppin Mini’s
- LG Mexi-Q
- Cooking with Mike
- Saucy Wrap Shack
- Burger Bus
- Pineapple Dream
- Cocktails by Mac