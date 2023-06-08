TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thursday’s Envista Eats & Beats at Evergy Plaza featured the Undercover Band.

Evergy Plaza’s Eats & Beats Concerts are every Thursday evening in downtown Topeka from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Undercover is a group of 5 career musicians that play music from the 80’s. They play in Topeka, Manhattan and Lawrence.

Band members include:

  • Lead Vocals – Jayme Malsom
  • Keyboard/Vocals – Missy Kimble
  • Bass/Vocals – Daniel Rhoads
  • Drums – Erik Haden
  • Guitar- David Lee Holland

Food trucks include:

  • Boxer Q BBQ
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • Taqueria Mexico Lindo
  • Cooking with Mike
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Cooking with Mike
  • Flavor Wagon
  • El Cafecito

Up next for Envista Eats & Beats is Stranded in the City on Thursday, June 15, 6:30p.m.

With:

  • Poppin Squeeze
  • Poppin Mini’s
  • LG Mexi-Q
  • Cooking with Mike
  • Saucy Wrap Shack
  • Burger Bus
  • Pineapple Dream
  • Cocktails by Mac