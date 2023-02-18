TOPEKA (KSNT) – The classic ‘Tinker Bell’ is now playing at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy in the OldFather Theatre.

Tinker Bell is a classic play about a young lady looking for a long lost friend in London, England. In London, she meets a young boy named Peter Pan, who has just run away from his family. Tinker Bell talks Peter Pan into going to Neverland where they see flowers growing, amazing animals and scary pirates.

The play is based on the 1953 movie by Disney Productions.

Dates and times for Tinker Bell,

Friday, February 17, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19, 2:00 p.m.

Friday, February 24, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 26, 2:00 p.m.

Click here for tickets.