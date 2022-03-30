TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tiny Titans Dinosaurs have invaded the Kansas Childrens Discovery Center, 4400 SW 10th Ave.

“We are excited to be hosting Tiny Titans dinosaur babies and eggs here at the Kansas Childrens Discovery Center. There are lots of interactive play experiences in the exhibit. It has been really fun to have it here. We are setting attendance records throughout spring break and we have lots of kids who have been excited to learn about dinosaurs .” Laura Burton, KCDC Director of Marketing.

The exhibit, Tiny Titans is an interactive exhibition that offers Dinosaur Eggs and Babies and an astounding array of authentic dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all across the globe.

In addition to great hands-on play experiences kids can dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest, and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs. Fun dinosaur facts will keep the whole family playing and learning. The exhibit is divided into four sections based on the different families of dinosaurs: Ceratopsians, Sauropods, Theropods and Ornithopods.

Tiny Titans is part of the Greater Topeka Partnership Dino Days, which includes:

SUE the T. Rex at the Great Overland Station

Dinosaurs Alive! at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center

Topeka Dino Days Base Camp at the Greater Topeka Partnership offices

The exhibit will be at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center until May 30th, 2022.