TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the first day Washburn University students could move into on-campus housing. Washburn University provides housing for students at Washburn Villages, Living Learning Center and Lincoln Center and several Fraternities and Sororities.

“This is a ritual we have been doing since we refocused the campus to look more like a residential campus. The Living Learning Center is very popular, Lincoln Hall is very popular, and we love doing this.” said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University President.

“There are a lot of people here that are not just administrative staff or faculty but other people that come out to help us, including alumni and I wouldn’t be surprised if I do this again, (next year).” said Farley.

Dr. Jerry Farley will be retiring on Sept. 30, 2022.

Hundreds of students are expected to move into residence halls at Washburn University Thursday morning with check-in beginning at 9 am and will continue all day.

Lanes were set up to direct students and parents to each of the residence halls. Students, faculty, and alumni are on hand to help unload cars and move things into the individual rooms.