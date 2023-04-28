TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Shawnee County held their 5th annual “A Bourbon Affair” Friday evening at the Townsite Tower Ballroom in downtown Topeka.

“This is our fifth annual Bourbon Affair,” said Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sisters. “It’s a combination of Bourbon-themed cocktails and a trip down memory lane when it comes to Bourbon.”

“All proceeds from this event go back to serving more kids in our programs in Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters. We serve at risk youth through mentorship. We take volunteers from the community and pair them up with the kids and hope to break negative cycles.” said Madew

Guests enjoyed complimentary samples of top-shelf bourbons, whiskey cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

A Bourbon Affair is an opportunity for guests to sample some of the finest bourbons and bring the community together to share the impact of Kansas Big Brothers/Big Sister’s signature youth-adult mentoring program.