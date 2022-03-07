TOPEKA (KSNT) – TopCity Flavorista, Alison Beebe enjoys fine dining and mixing with her close friends and business acquaintances.

Monday evening, Alison and 16 business acquaintances met at Luis’ Place, 435 S Kansas Ave. to socialize, network and enjoy the gourmet dinner provided by Luis.

“I am TopCity Flavorista,” Beebe said. “It got started because I enjoy supporting local businesses and it snowballed into starting my own company. I promote local businesses on my Facebook page and I manage social media for small businesses.”

“I was thrilled when “Visit Topeka” asked me to help moderate their Topeka Restaurant Facebook page in 2017,” Beebe said. “That led to writing for seveneightfive Magazine and becoming a regular on The Danielle Norwood radio show. The editor of seveneightfive Magazine called me the “flavorista” because I took photos at every mom & pop I visited. When I became the sole administrator of the restaurant page, Topcityflavorista was born.”

