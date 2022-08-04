TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka 501 Schools started the 2022-2023 school year off with a convocation in Lee Arena on the Washburn University campus, Thursday morning.

“Convocation was started over seven years ago, but we haven’t had one for three years because of the pandemic. It’s about retired teachers and parents and students cheering people on and saying thank you and welcome to the new year.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Topeka 501 School Superintendent.

Topeka West cheerleaders welcomed students, teachers, and parents to Lee arena, Topeka High, Topeka West, and Highland Park drum lines provided entertainment during the event and Jardine Elementary third grader, Adelyn Tanner was the guest speaker.

The convocation is held each year as a pep rally for teachers, administration, and support personnel and as a way to recognize and welcome new teachers and personnel to 501 Schools.

All Topeka 501 School students report to the first day of school on Thursday, August 11.