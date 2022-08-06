TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held their annual National Night Out community events on Saturday.

“This is all about the neighborhoods. It’s all about the community and the continuing tradition of National Night Out. There are 38 million people in this country right now participating in similar events, it’s a time honored tradition.” Topeka Police Chief, Bryan Wheeles.

Photos are from the VIP reception and the Berryton Community National Night Out.

Over 50 Topeka neighborhoods held National Night Out events Saturday, August 6.

National Night Out is a community event that brings people together with the goal of knowing your neighbor and enhancing police-community relations.

Safe Streets serves as the coordinator for National Night Out – Topeka/Shawnee County.