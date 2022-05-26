TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Catbackers Club held their annual Catbackers tour Thursday evening at Evergy Plaza in the downtown area.

K-State Basketball coach Jerome Tang was available to meet and take photos with, as well as the National Champions Classy Cats dance team and the voice of the wildcats, Wyatt Thompson as Emcee. There was the traditional live and silent auctions and food trucks. Both the Iron Rail and The Pennant were there to serve refreshments.

Food Trucks included:

Bobby’s Food Co. – offering Philly sandwiches, Tacos, Mac Bowls, Pulled Pork and Burnt Ends.

Tod’s BBQ – offering Pulled Pork, Brisket & Chicken, Hot Dogs & Polish Sausage.

The Topeka Area Catbacker Club is co-sponsored by the KSU Athletic Department and the K-State Alumni Association. Catbackers are volunteer boosters from the Topeka, Kansas area who join together as an organized club.

They started in 1982 as the Kaw Valley Catbackers (KVCB), and changed their name in 2011 to recognize members with proximity to Topeka and its surrounding communities. Today, Topeka Area Catbackers, TAC, has one of the largest memberships of all Catbacker clubs and welcome membership and participation of any K-State fan from any location.

Membership in the club includes newsletters, opportunities for bus trips to football games and discounts to sponsored events. Membership dues cover the cost of mailings and contribute to the Mike Ahearn Scholarship Fund for student-athletes.