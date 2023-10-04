TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ra’Yce Martin (Royce), a local Topeka author, held a book signing Wednesday afternoon at the Round Table Bookstore, 826 N. Kansas Ave. in the NOTO Arts District.

“My book is called From Whence I came, Better Not Bitter,” Martin said. “It’s an autobiography, it’s my life story and how I’ve been able to overcome some interesting challenges to evolve to where I am today.” Ra’Yce Martin, local author.”

“I had the ability to change people’s lives at a time when mine was not able to change. I’ve overcome a huge battle to sit here today,” Martin said. “I wanted to be a light to those who are struggling with abandonment, those that are struggling with abuse, those that are struggling with issues that they do not know how to talk about them.”

The book “From Whence I Came, Better Not Bitter” is available at the Round Table Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes and Nobel bookstores.