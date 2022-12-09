TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Bible Church brought back its outdoor light show for the holidays.

The Christmas Light Show features dazzling light displays synchronized to live performances of Christmas music by artists you can see through the windows of their building. A huge LED screen lets you see the live performances as you enjoy the show from the comfort of your car. Music is played over your car’s stereo. The light show is free to the public.

Performances are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, December 9, 10, and 11 at 6, 7, 8, and 9 p.m. nightly. Please arrive 30 minutes prior to your desired show time.