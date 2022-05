TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society kicked off the summer with their Summertime Blues Concerts at the Gage Park Amphitheater on Wednesday.

May 18’s concert performance was by Donnie Miller and the Rude Awakening.

Upcoming concerts include:

June 15th, The Josh Vowell Band

July 20th, Stranded in the City

August 17th, Stone Cutters Union

September 14th, Mark & the Sharks

Click here for more information on the Topeka Blues Society and their upcoming events.