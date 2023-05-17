TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held its first Blues concert Wednesday evening at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

This month’s Blues artist was the Hoo Doo Brothers from Kansas City, Kan. Band members include:

Nic Olas – Guitar/Vocals,

Jim West – Guitar,

Paul Gibson – Bass/Vocals,

Mickey Munoz – Drums.

Casey Artzer – Sax

The Hoodoo Brothers are a hard hitting, in your face, live blues/rock group that performs music that appeals to young and old alike.

The Topeka Blues Society was established as a 501(c)3 nonprofit volunteer organization in July of 2008. The mission of the Society is to promote music rooted in the blues, through performances, education, community involvement and outreach and artist support throughout northeast Kansas.

The next Summertime Blues concert series is Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. with Orphan Jon and the Abandoned.