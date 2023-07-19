TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Blues Society’s July Summertime Blues Concert features The Mix with Mike Babb at the Gage Park Amphitheater.

The Mix with Mike Babb is a blues and classic rock group from Topeka playing old school music from the 60′, 70’s and 80’s.

Opening for The Mix was Acoustic Anomaly. A Topeka Based acoustic rock group featuring,

Tyler Fullmer

Luke Scheibmeir

Nathan Alvares

Tristan Vila

Next up for Summertime Blues will be the Howard Mahan Band on August 16, at the Gage Park Amphitheater,7:00 p.m.