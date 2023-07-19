TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Blues Society’s July Summertime Blues Concert features The Mix with Mike Babb at the Gage Park Amphitheater.
The Mix with Mike Babb is a blues and classic rock group from Topeka playing old school music from the 60′, 70’s and 80’s.
Opening for The Mix was Acoustic Anomaly. A Topeka Based acoustic rock group featuring,
- Tyler Fullmer
- Luke Scheibmeir
- Nathan Alvares
- Tristan Vila
Next up for Summertime Blues will be the Howard Mahan Band on August 16, at the Gage Park Amphitheater,7:00 p.m.