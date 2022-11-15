TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held a panel discussion on entrepreneurship at the Cyrus Hotel Tuesday evening during Global Entrepreneurial week.

Global Entrepreneurship Week is recognized in Topeka to not only celebrate dream chasers, opportunity makers and success creators, but to help educate, as well.

Phelicia Glass was moderator for the evening event and the panel members included Topeka entrepreneurs:

Pedro Concepcion

Scott Gales

Bradley Hopper

Tracy Jepson

Rebecca MacKinnon

Michael Odupitan

Each panel member talked about his/her experiences as an entrepreneur and their struggles and accomplishments.