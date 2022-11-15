TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held a panel discussion on entrepreneurship at the Cyrus Hotel Tuesday evening during Global Entrepreneurial week.
Global Entrepreneurship Week is recognized in Topeka to not only celebrate dream chasers, opportunity makers and success creators, but to help educate, as well.
Phelicia Glass was moderator for the evening event and the panel members included Topeka entrepreneurs:
- Pedro Concepcion
- Scott Gales
- Bradley Hopper
- Tracy Jepson
- Rebecca MacKinnon
- Michael Odupitan
Each panel member talked about his/her experiences as an entrepreneur and their struggles and accomplishments.