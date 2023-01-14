TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Living The Dream Inc. organization celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. birthday with a banquet, recognition awards and scholaraships at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

Master of ceremonies for the Saturday evening banquet was Anton Bugg and Marvin Banks Jr., Topeka Mayor Michael Padilla gave the welcome and special recognitions were given by John Nave.

Guest speaker was Reverand Markel Hutchins. Hutchins is a civil and human rights activist for disenfranchised individuals regardless of color, creed, or geography. CNN called him “one of the most important voices in today’s fight for civil rights.” Coming from Atlanta, he belongs to the long tradition of American civil rights activists that emerged during the 1950’s and 1960’s. Rev. Hutchins is a community leader, political activist, and social justice advocate carrying forth the spirit and tradition of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.