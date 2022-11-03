TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Chapter on Philanthropy celebrated National Philanthropy Day Thursday at the Topeka Country Club.

“We are recognizing Philanthropists today who are making a significant difference in our community. We are recognizing individuals who throughout their lives have had a strong impact on non-profits and we have youths who are just beginning to make a difference by getting involved in the non-profit community.” Kevin Burton, President of the Topeka Chapter of Fundraising Professionals.

National Philanthropy Day is celebrated annually on November 15. The day signifies the importance of working together for the common good.

Philanthropy is defined as, The desire to promote the welfare of others through the generous donation of money for good causes.

The Topeka Chapter also recognized several community members and organizations for their philanthropy work in Topeka.

2022 Honorees: