TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy announced its upcoming productions for the 2023-2024 season.

“Your season donation, and your membership, allow TCT to fulfill our important mission,” Vicke Brokke said, the CEO of the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy. “Your investment helps us produce high-quality entertainment and educational programs that promote lifelong learning. And we provide an inclusive environment for volunteers to foster their creativity.”

The cast and crew of TCT gave the audience a preview of some of the upcoming productions with song, dance, skits and comedy performances.

The 2023-2024 productions include:

Main Stage

9 To 5 The Musical

The Hollow

It’s a Wonderful Life

Drinking Habits

School of Rock

The Book of Will

Clue: On Stage

Shrek the Musical

In Old Father Theatre

Matilda the Musical

Double Double

Camelot & Camelittle

Socking the Octopus

Finding Nemo

Adult productions in Old Father Theatre

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dresses

Helen Hocker Theater

Charlotte’s Web

Scrooge in Rouge

Alabama Story

Survival Guide to School

The Curious Savage

And Then There Were None

Spongebob the Musical

The following performance companies will be back for another fun-filled season: