TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy announced its upcoming productions for the 2023-2024 season.
“Your season donation, and your membership, allow TCT to fulfill our important mission,” Vicke Brokke said, the CEO of the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy. “Your investment helps us produce high-quality entertainment and educational programs that promote lifelong learning. And we provide an inclusive environment for volunteers to foster their creativity.”
The cast and crew of TCT gave the audience a preview of some of the upcoming productions with song, dance, skits and comedy performances.
The 2023-2024 productions include:
Main Stage
- 9 To 5 The Musical
- The Hollow
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- Drinking Habits
- School of Rock
- The Book of Will
- Clue: On Stage
- Shrek the Musical
In Old Father Theatre
- Matilda the Musical
- Double Double
- Camelot & Camelittle
- Socking the Octopus
- Finding Nemo
Adult productions in Old Father Theatre
- ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
- Naked Mole Rat Gets Dresses
Helen Hocker Theater
- Charlotte’s Web
- Scrooge in Rouge
- Alabama Story
- Survival Guide to School
- The Curious Savage
- And Then There Were None
- Spongebob the Musical
The following performance companies will be back for another fun-filled season:
- Laugh Lines
- The Senior Class
- The Freshman Class
- The WTCT Radio Players