TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre held their 9th annual ‘Art of Murder’ murder mystery Friday evening on the Maine Stage in Sheffel Theatre.

“Tonight, we are very excited because we are going to kill somebody on stage in the nature of art. Somebody on stage tonight, will be killed and the audience will have to figure out how they got killed within the span of seven scenes.” Shannon Reilly, TCT Artistic Director.

This comedy murder mystery features the cast from Laugh Lines. Somebody has been murdered on stage and the audience has to figure out who did it!

The audience is given several short clues from the murder scene and from there they try to solve the murder mystery.