TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre held their 41st annual end of season volunteer appreciation night, Saturday evening in Sheffel Theatre.

“Tonight is one of the most exciting nights for us at Topeka Civic Theatre. We are celebrating the end of one season and the launch of our new season, but most importantly, we have over 500 dedicated, talented, wonderful volunteers and tonight is their night to shine.” Vickie Brokke, President and CEO, Topeka Civic Theatre.

More than 500 volunteers were recognized during the evening. These volunteers help bring stories to life on one of three stages and assist in the day-to-day functions and operations of Topeka Civic Theatre every year.The value of TCT volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $2,363,595.

