TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Civic Theatre’s latest play, a romantic comedy called “Voiceless,” premiers Friday night.

Voiceless is a romantic comedy about Flynn, a charming young man who lives with a curse in the enchanted forest between the kingdoms of Lullashire and Knottingdale. The curse prevents him from being able to speak. He must remain silent until he meets his true intended who will break the spell. So Flynn does what he has to in order to survive. He becomes a jester—a jester who gestures… a lot.

Flynn and his friend, Prince Louis of Lullashire, travel to meet the prince’s intended bride, Princess Alexia of Knottingdale and suddenly Flynn can now speak. Now he has two problems: his “true intended” must marry his friend to bring to an end the decade-long war between their two kingdoms and, worst of all, Alexia cannot stand Flynn.

Voiceless was written and directed by Topeka Civic Theatre’s Artistic Director, Shannon Reilly.

Upcoming show times are:

June 3rd, 7:30 p.m.

June 4th, 7:30 p.m.

June 9th, 7 p.m.

June 10th, 7:30 p.m.

June 11th, 7:30 p.m.

June 12th, 2 p.m.

June 16th, 7:00 p.m.

June 17th, 7:30 p.m.

June 18th, 7:30 p.m.

June 19th, 2 p.m.

Click here for more information on the Topeka Civic Theatre and upcoming plays.