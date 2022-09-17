TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a free festival at Evergy Plaza on Saturday, Sept. 17.

The festival featured a variety of acts throughout the afternoon and headlining the event was “Maria the Mexican” in the evening on the CapFed on the 7th Stage. Topeka Mayor, Mike Padilla, was on hand to help celebrate the Hispanic community and their accomplishments in Topeka.

Vendors at this festival were Taqueria Mexico Lindo, Flavor Wagon, Poppin’ Squeeze, & Manila Snow Cone Co. and more.