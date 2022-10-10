TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival Singers held their first concert of the 2022-2023 season Monday evening in White Concert Hall.

Monday evening’s concert, “Hope Beyond Fear”, kicks off a busy season for the Festival Singers with three additional concerts coming in the next few months.

The Topeka Festival Singers was founded in 1984 at Grace Episcopal Cathedral. From an initial group of sixteen, the Singers have grown and gained a reputation for high quality performances that have taken them around the northeast Kansas area and on two European tours.

The Topeka Festival Singers were led by Music director Dr. Kevin Kellim for 32 years. Dr. Kellim retired in 2019.

The Singers continued in 2019 under the direction of Dr. Paul Tucker, recently retired from the choral department of the University of Kansas. During the 2020-2021 pandemic, the Singers produced three online concerts in a virtual format.

