TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival singers held their holiday concert, “Hope and Anticipation” Monday evening in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

The Topeka Festival Singers was founded in 1984 by music director Myles Criss, organist and choirmaster at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and accompanist Dr. Richard Gayhart, organist at First Presbyterian Church in Topeka. From an initial group of 16, the Singers has grown over the years and gained a reputation for high quality performances that have taken them around the northeast Kansas area and on two European tours.

Up next for the Topeka Festival Singers is their “Hope and Loving” concert on Monday, March 6, in White Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.