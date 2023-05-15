TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival Singers held their last performance of the season with their Hope and Belief Concert Monday evening in White Concert Hall.

The Topeka Festival Singers concert theme for 2023 has been Hope.

The concerts for the 2023 season were:

Hope Beyond Fear.

Hope and Anticipation.

Hope of Loving.

Hope and Belief.

The Topeka Festival Singers are led by Dr. Brett Robison, Artistic Director and Dr. Mark Pudwill, Accompanist.

The 2023-2024 concerts begin on October 16, 2023 in White Concert Hall.

The Topeka Festival Singers was founded in 1984 by music director Myles Criss, organist and choirmaster at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and accompanist Dr. Richard Gayhart, organist at First Presbyterian Church in Topeka. From an initial group of 16, the Singers have grown over the years and gained a reputation for high quality performances.