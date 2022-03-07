Topeka (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival Singers held their Spring Concert, “Feel The Spirit” in White Concert Hall Monday evening.

The event was hosted by Jim Ramos. The Quartet, Doublestuff opened the evening for the Topeka Festival Singers.

The Topeka Festival Singers was founded in 1984 by music director Myles Criss, organist and choirmaster at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and accompanist Dr. Richard Gayhart, organist at First Presbyterian Church in Topeka. From an initial group of sixteen, the Singers has grown over the years and gained a reputation for high quality performances.

Tonight’s performance was Directed by Dr. Jon Arnold, visiting Director of Choirs at Washburn University and accompanied by Dr. Mark Pudwill.