TOPEKA (KSNT) – A team of gymnasts from Capital Gymnastics and Athletics have been training and competing at the highest level since they were five and six years of age.

“These girls started with us when they were very young,” Chambrlyn Gaddy said, the Capital Gymnastics co-owner and coach. “I have been coaching them since they were five and seven years old. They started competition gymnastics seven years ago. They all competed in level 8 gymnastics this year.”

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries

Since this team has been competing together, they have competed in eight level 8 competitions in Kansas and have yet to lose a competition.

“We are in level eight at this point, which is at the college gymnastics level,” Gaddy said. “They are flipping during their vaults. They are doing bigger skills on the bars, they are doing skills with no hands on the beam, and they are connecting skills on the floor.”

Their next competition will be regionals on April 22 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Team members include:

Joslyn Blean

Jocelyn Forrestt

Lilly Carson

Audrey Hinly

Jayde Blean

Aliyah Tangprichiaa

Chambrlyn Gaddy – Coach

Katie Mcpheron – Coach

Level 8 gymnasts must have the following in their floor routine: one acro series with two saltos, or two directly connected saltos (the saltos can be the same or different). An example would be front tuck-roundoff–back handspring–back tuck.