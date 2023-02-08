TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Habitat for Humanity honored its volunteers and support staff at the Great Overland Station Wednesday evening.

“This is our annual ‘Building Together’ event. It’s an event we do to thank the community for supporting the work we do,” Humanity COO Nikki MacMillan said.

“You are all here because you are life givers, life changers and champions for our mission,” Topeka Habitat for Humanity CEO Janice Watkins said. “You build hope, you build communities and you build with us.”

The theme of this year’s event was “Building homes, hope, and community together.” Topeka Habitat recognized honorees and volunteers who served more than 100 hours in 2022.

2023 Topeka Habitat “Building Together” honorees include:

Distinguished Board Service: Chris Stewart, TJ Brown, Lynn Owsley, and Lindsey Cray

ReStore Champion: Mona and Kent Waltmire

Donor of Distinction: McElroy’s Inc.

Community Builder Award: MCP Group

Small Business Champion: Angel and Jeremy McGhee

Contractor of Excellence: Debacker’s Inc.

Community Impact Award: Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging

Advocacy in Action Award: The Topeka Community Foundation and Riordan, Fincher & Mayo, P.A.

John Petterson Lifetime Service Award: Dennis Schwartz

Volunteer of the Year: Pam Bennett

To date, the Topeka Habitat has built 113 new homes, repaired over 500 existing homes and served thousands of Shawnee County residents.