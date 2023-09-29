TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School celebrated homecoming week with a parade on Friday afternoon in downtown Topeka.
The Topeka High football team takes on Wichita Northwest at Hummer Sports Park Friday evening at 7 p.m.
by: Keith Horinek
Posted:
Updated:
by: Keith Horinek
Posted:
Updated:
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School celebrated homecoming week with a parade on Friday afternoon in downtown Topeka.
The Topeka High football team takes on Wichita Northwest at Hummer Sports Park Friday evening at 7 p.m.