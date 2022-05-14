TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School held its 2022 commencement ceremony on Saturday at Hummer Sports Park.

“Welcome to the commencement ceremony for the 382 members of the Topeka High class of 2022. We are celebrating 150 years of tradition in the Topeka community.” Rebecca Morrisey, Topeka High Principal.

“We are honored to have the privilege to share this momentous occasion with all our TPS families from the 2021-2022 school year. We congratulate all of our graduates who earned over 8 million dollars in scholarships this year.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Schools.

“We thank our entire community for their patience and support as we host these outdoor events under the safest possible conditions.” said Anderson.