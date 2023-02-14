TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High Theatre will present their winter play Eme’lie Friday night in Hoehner Auditorium.

“Amélie is an extraordinary young woman who lives quietly in the world but loudly in her mind. She covertly improvises small but surprising acts of kindness that bring joy and mayhem. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realizes that to find happiness she’ll have to risk everything and say what’s in her heart.” Derek Jensen, Director of Topeka High Theatre.

The musical is based on the movie by the same name released in 2001 in France. It received Academy Award nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Art Direction, best Cinematography.

The musical dates and times,

Thursday February 16, 7:00 p.m.

Friday February 17, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday February 18, 7:00 p.m.

