TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High School held its 2023 commencement ceremony on Saturday in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Over 400 seniors were recognized during the Saturday morning ceremony.

“We are honored to have the privilege to share this momentous occasion with all our TPS families from the 2022-2023 school year. We congratulate all of our graduates who will be recognized today for their achievements at Topeka High.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Schools.

Topeka Public Schools 2023 Commencements on Saturday include,