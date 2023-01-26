TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools held mid-year commencements at three high schools on Thursday.

“It’s always special to have this mid-year ceremony, we started this during the pandemic,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools. “What it shows is that regardless of the obstacles or the challenge that is before you, our students are prepared to continue to make the high jump. These are students that have finished their graduation requirement early. Not everybody can do that.”

Topeka West High School recognized 18 students that have completed their high school requirements. Topeka High recognized 32 students Thursday morning that have completed their high school requirements. Later Thursday afternoon, Highland Park will recognize their students that have completed the requirements for graduation.